Showtime has given a 10-episode series order to Black Monday (fka Ball Street), its half-hour Wall Street comedy pilot starring Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall, for premiere in 2019. The series hails from Happy Endings creator David Caspe, Black List writer Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend’s Girl), Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg (Preacher) and Sony Pictures TV Studios.

Showtime

Written by Caspe and Cahan, Black Monday takes us back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history. To this day, no one knows who caused it — until now. It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.

“Black Monday is a scathing comic commentary on the excess of the ’80s,” said Showtime president David Nevins said. “Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells and Regina Hall lead a hilarious cast that takes on blue-blooded Wall Street as the Bad News Bears of Wall Street trading firms.”

The series also stars Paul Scheer, Yassir Lester, Michael James Scott and Eugene Cordero, with recurring guest star Casey Wilson and guest stars Ken Marino and Kurt Braunohler.

Rogen and Goldberg will direct the pilot and executive produce with Caspe and Cahan. Black Monday is a co-production between Showtime and Sony TV where Caspe, Rogen and Goldberg have been under overall deals.

Black Monday is the second Showtime series set on Wall Street, joining drama Billions.

The series marks Cheadle’s return to Showtime following House of Lies, which earned him a Golden Globe and four consecutive Emmy nominations. Cheadle recently starred as Miles Davis in Miles Ahead, which he directed, co-wrote and produced and for which he won a Grammy Award.

Multiple Tony nominee Rannells’ film credits include The Intern and the upcoming Paul Feig feature A Simple Favor.

Coming off a starring role in Girls Trip, Hall’s other credits include The Best Man and Think Like a Man.

Rogen and Goldberg co-created and executive produce the television drama Preacher, directing the pilot and several other episodes, and have written and produced such films as Superbad and Pineapple Express.

In addition to Happy Endings, Caspe created and executive produced Marry Me, on which Cahan was supervising producer.