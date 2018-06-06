Walden Media has boarded Paramount Players’ Dora the Explorer live-action film based on the ever popular kids IP from Nickelodean. The company will be both co-financing and co-producing. Eugenio Derbez (Overboard) has also joined the film which is being directed by James Bobin. Paramount has the film set for an Aug. 2, 2019 release.

Nickelodeon

Dora the Explorer, the live action film was written by Nick Stoller and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, and fits right into Walden’s family-friendly slate. They previously have had a hand in such films as The Star, The Chronicles of Narnia, Nim’s Island, Amazing Grace and the smash hit Wonder, which has grosses $300.6M to date.

“Movies like Dora is what Walden Media is all about: creating content that sparks the imagination and entertains the whole family,” said Frank Smith, president/CEO of Walden Media. “We are so thrilled to be part of this incredible IP with Nickelodeon and Paramount.”

Walden also made waves recently when they announced they were adapting The Baby-Sitters Club into a TV series with Michael De Luca.

Dora the Explorer, co-created by Eric Weiner, Chris Gifford, and Valerie Walsh, ran for 14 years across 172 episodes was and largely geared toward preschoolers. Dora, along with her pet monkey Boots, would lead viewers through a series of games on her way to find treasure.

Derbez is both an actor and producer who starred in and produced Pantelion’s Instructions Not Included, the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S., and How to Be A Latin Lover. He most recently produced and starred in the remake of the comedy Overboard.