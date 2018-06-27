In case you are wondering who is going to drive the narrative about President Donald Trump’s dreamed-of summit with Russian Ruler Vladimir Putin, media reported this morning the summit is on, citing a Putin aide as source.

Trump administration has not confirmed, though White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted this morning that Trump’s latest national security adviser John Bolton was meeting Putin today to discuss potential for the meeting:

While in Moscow today, Ambassador Bolton is meeting with President Vladimir Putin and other senior Russian officials to discuss United States-Russia relations, as well the potential for a Presidential meeting. — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 27, 2018

Bolton now is scheduled to have a presser tonight, Moscow time, and an White House announcement reportedly is set for Thursday.

Putin aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists, after Bolton and Putin met at the Kremlin, that the summit will be take place in mid-July, when Trump is scheduled to visit Belgium and Britain.

CNN reported its State Department and White House sources are not sure what will come out of this meeting, other than providing Trump another eyes-of-the-world moment like the one he basked in earlier this month when he had his historic meeting with North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

Putin hasn’t announced that yet.