Actor Vince Vaughn was arrested early this morning in Manhattan Beach after being stopped for driving under the influence, according to a report by TMZ.

The website, citing an unidentified source, said Vaughn was arrested at a checkpoint and had a passenger in his car.

Manhattan Beach police confirmed to Deadline that they arrested Vaughn, but could not provide any further details.

When contacted by Deadline, a publicist for the actor declined to comment.

Vaughn, who specialized in comedy roles through most of his film career, has leaned toward drama lately. He starred in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge in 2016 and then reteamed with Gibson on Dragged Across Concrete, which Lionsgate acquired last year. Last month, it was announced that Vaughn had joined the cast of independent political thriller Against All Enemies.