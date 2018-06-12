Just days after its Season 1 finale, Starz has ordered a second season of its praised Latinx drama series Vida.

From showrunner Tanya Saracho (How to Get Away With Murder), Vida focuses on Mexican-American sisters Emma and Lyn (Mishel Prada, Melissa Barrera) from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and shocking truth about their mother’s identity. Karen Ser Anzoategui, Chelsea Rendon, Carlos Miranda and Maria Elena Laas also are series regulars.

The renewal is not a surprise. The pickup extends Saracho’s relationship with Starz, where she signed a three-year overall deal in February. As part of the pact, Saracho would continue as showrunner and executive producer on Vida.

Big Beach TV produces Vida with Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub, serving as executive producers. Stephanie Langhoff (Togetherness) is also executive producing with Chrisann Verges (Girlboss) producing.