EXCLUSIVE: Actress Chelsea Rendon, who serves as a series regular on Starz’s lauded Latinx drama series Vida, is joining The Green Room for representation. Rendon plays Marisol who is the expression of eastside LA youth culture: woke, politicized, and deep in the resistance.

The show, which was picked up for a second season earlier this month, focuses on Mexican-American sisters from the Eastside of Los Angeles who couldn’t be more different or distanced from each other. Circumstances force them to return to their old neighborhood, where they are confronted by the past and shocking truth about their mother’s identity.

Rendon recently recurred on Freeform’s The Fosters and appeared with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in the Netflix big-budget film, Bright. She continues to be repped by Momentum Talent.