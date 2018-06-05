Vice is getting into bed with more traditional broadcasters after striking a deal to air 900 hours of content across All 4, the digital platform operated by UK’s Channel 4.

The youth-skewing brand will offer 200 hours of new programming, including series such as Ellen Page’s travel documentary Gaycation; Michael K Williams’ Black Market, global fashion series States Of Undress and tattoo series Needles and Pin on the service as well as series from its current affairs and news strand.

It comes after a smaller, third party licensing deal with the broadcaster to include series such as Jamali Maddix’s race documentary series Hate Thy Neighbour on the service and marks the first time that All 4 will host content from a non-Channel 4 brand.

The deal follows a similar arrangement in the U.S., where Vice struck a big SVOD licensing deal with Hulu for 15 series including Gloria Steinem’s Woman and Action Bronson’s F*ck, That’s Delicious.

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive at Channel 4 said: “This is a phenomenally exciting and innovative partnership for Channel 4 and Vice which will create a compelling new hub for young viewers on All 4 and extend the reach of Vice’s content on a free platform.”

CJ Fahey, General Manager, Vice TV, EMEA & APAC added: “Channel 4 is a great partner for us in the UK – not only because we have similar audiences, but we are also equally committed to finding new voices, telling unheard stories and giving a platform to a diverse range of people and topics. We are delighted to be the first non-Channel 4 brand to have our own curated space on All 4. This partnership also allows us to further our commitment to increasing the reach of our content and finding new audiences on a range of platforms and windows.”