Recently installed Vice CEO Nancy Dubuc has called running the youth-skewing media organization the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

Three weeks into her tenure, the former A+E Networks boss used an upfronts event in London, aimed at advertisers and brand partners, to highlight the reach of Vice’s content, across a number of platforms. However, she did not publicly address the internal issues that have been swirling around the company over the past few months, following a series of sexual harassment claims.

Following a series of videos highlighting a number of shows and other digital content, Dubuc said her role is to “elevate” and “accentuate” everything the team is doing and “not stand in the way”

“Why come to Vice? I’ve been part of the organisation, once removed, a member of the board, and a friend of the family for some time and I didn’t want to be on the outside anymore, I wanted to be on the inside. What has been happening here and is what happening is truly remarkable. In my heart, I am a content and brand person. You can do volumes and volumes of content and put endless amounts of shows out there but very few organizations can put content out that stands for something, that means something and that’s what Vice does. That is an opportunity of a lifetime and an opportunity that I am excited to really be part of,” she said.

“In the last couple of months of trying to put together the forensic story of Vice, one of the things I was struck by, Vice really only picked up a video camera 11 years ago and when you think about that, it’s astounding considering where we are and where we can go. We’re telling stories on every medium, not restrained by distribution. I think that is what’s really exciting about being part of Vice. We can come up with any idea or crazy story and have enough passion to tell it.”

Shane Smith, who became Executive Chairman of the company following Dubuc’s hiring, was not present at the event, although he is expected to appear at Cannes Lion alongside Dubuc next week. Other key Vice execs at the London event at the Curzon Bloomsbury included Chief Revenue Officer & President of International Dominique Delport, EMEA boss Matt Elek, Vice UK GM Tammy Wilson and EMEA Chief Content Officer Tamara Howe, who said the company has a “bit of swagger” and “is always on the move”.