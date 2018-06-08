Viacom is to launch the Paramount Network in the UK next month with a raft of U.S. series including the latest season of Suits and Kaitlin Olsen’s The Mick.

The U.S. media company is launching the channel as a free-to-air network on July 4 to focus on premium scripted drama, high quality comedy and movies. It comes after Viacom launched the rebranded Spike channel in the U.S. earlier this year.

The channel, which will also air Kiefer Sutherland’s Designated Survivor, will be overseen by Ben Frow, who runs Viacom’s Channel 5, as well as EVP Comedy Central and Paramount Network International Jill Offman.

Frow said, “Paramount Network is set to deliver high end Hollywood entertainment with blockbuster movies, scripted drama and critically acclaimed comedy featuring some of the biggest names on the planet. Supported by Channel 5’s creative scheduling and audience insight and underpinned by Viacom’s brand-building expertise, Paramount Network is a popular premium content destination in a free-to-air world.”

Offman, added, “Launching on TV screens in the UK is another critical milestone for the Paramount Network brand, which we’re convinced will resonate strongly with British viewers given Paramount’s distinguished and successful history of epic, cinematic story-telling for global audiences. Delivering free-to-air content to millions of UK households, underlines our belief that, despite the growing popularity of on-demand, viewers continue to value highly TV channels that offer an intelligently scheduled linear line up of quality entertainment.”