Verizon Communications’s Lowell McAdam, the telco giant’s CEO since 2011 and chairman since 2012, is retiring, the company said today. He will be replaced by Hans E. Vestberg, Verizon’s EVP and President of Global Networks and Chief Technology Officer beginning August 1.

McAdam, 64, will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board through his retirement from the company at year’s end, after which he will become Non-Executive Chairman.

Vestberg, 52, joined Verizon just more than a year ago, coming from a six-year stint Sweden’s networking and telco giant Ericsson. He now will take over further developing the architecture for Verizon’s fiber-centric networks including the largest and first 5G deployment in the U.S. The company said today that “Vestberg has spearheaded Verizon’s efforts to deliver seamless experiences for customers over the company’s network, while demonstrating a willingness to disrupt established processes and practices to make Verizon stronger and more efficient.”

Verizon’s stock has grown about 35% in McAdam’s tenure according to the Wall Street Journal, better that AT&T. But unlike its wireless rival it has not been able to make inroads in Hollywood to grow beyond it’s maturing core business. Verizon took a close look at 21st Century Fox’s studio assets before the Disney deal was announced, and has been seen as an interested party in regard to companies such as Lionsgate, Viacom and CBS.

“I strongly believe in the power of change to drive long-term growth and innovation,” McAdam said in a company release announcing the news. “For Verizon, the time for a change in leadership is now, and I am confident that Hans is the right person to bring Verizon through its next chapter. Hans is an energizing force who will continue to position Verizon to lead the Fourth Industrial Revolution – the emergence of technologies that blend the physical and the digital to create historic breakthroughs in connectivity and mobility.

“It has been my great privilege to serve alongside some of the brightest minds in the business during my tenure. I look forward to working with Hans and the Board to support our customers and employees, and deliver value for shareholders.”

During McAdam’s tenure Verizon has made more than $120 billion in capital investments, including spectrum purchases, to enhance its networks, focused on deals to grow its wireless, media and broadband services. Verizon’s says it has returned more than $54 billion to shareholders in cash dividends since 2011.

His deals included spearheading Verizon’s $130 billion purchase of Vodafone’s 45% stake, media plays AOL and Yahoo!, and XO Communications.

