Sony’s Venom and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be swinging into Hall H in a few weeks with a session on Friday, July 20 at 6:15PM.

Extensive footage for both movies was recently shown at CinemaCon back in April. Venom opens on Oct. 5 and Spider-Verse on Dec. 14.

Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, an investigative journalist, who becomes the host for an alien symbiote and ultimately squares away with an evil scientist Dr. Carlton Drake played by Riz Ahmed. Michelle Williams also stars in the Spider-Man spinoff directed by Ruben Fleischer. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is a unique animated take on Spider-Man where more than one person can don the mask, starting with 13-year-old Brooklyn teen Miles Morales. Nerdist’s Jessica Chobot will moderate the cast and filmmaker panels

Even though Marvel Studios’ film side is skipping Hall H this year, it would come as no surprise should Spider-Man star Tom Holland make a surprise appearance in San Diego during the Sony panel. Holland recently served as an Avengers: Infinity War panelist at the ACE Comic-Con in Seattle last weekend which was timed to his title reveal on Instagram for the next Marvel/Sony sequel, Spider-Man: Far From Home due out a year from now on July 5, 2019.

San Diego Comic-Con runs from July 19-22.