ITV and Amazon have unveiled a first-look at the forthcoming adaptation of William Makepeace Thackeray’s classic 1848 novel Vanity Fair.

The partners have debuted a short trailer that features Ready Player One star Olivia Cooke with her foot all over a globe, as the seven-part drama is set against the backdrop of the Napoleonic Wars.

The Mammoth Screen-produced series sees Cooke play Becky Sharp, as she attempts to claw her way out of poverty and scale the heights of English Society. Her story of villainy, crime, merriment, lovemaking, jilting, laughing, cheating, fighting and dancing, takes her all the way to the court of King George IV, via the Battle of Waterloo, breaking hearts and losing fortunes along the way.

It is the latest adaptation of the classic novel and follows a 2004 feature with Reese Witherspoon as Becky, and a 1998 BBC version. Vanity Fair is produced by Julia Stannard (War & Peace) with James Strong (Broadchurch) directing. Mammoth Screen’s Damien Timmer is exec producing with Gwyneth Hughes, who wrote it, Strong and Tom Mullens (Poldark).

ITV Studios Global Entertainment is handling international distribution.

ITV drama chief Polly Hill called it the “perfect classic” to adapt. “Gwyneth Hughes’ stunning scripts bring the novel to life in a way that will really connect with a modern audience. The question was always who would be our perfect Becky Sharp and that is undoubtedly Olivia Cooke.”

The show will air later this year.