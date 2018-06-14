EXCLUSIVE: Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been cast in Verdi Productions’ upcoming crime feature Vault. Kent will play the role of Edie in a story set in 1975, based on true events, that follows a group of Rhode Island criminals who try to lift $30 million from the mob. Kent joins a cast that includes Theo Rossi, Clive Standen, Samira Wiley, Don Johnson and Chazz Palminteri.

Kent is making a transition from reality TV to feature films. Her movie credits last year include the thriller The Row from director Matty Beckerman. Kent also owns and operates the Give Them Lala Beauty line. She is repped by KK Entertainment’s Karen Kinney.