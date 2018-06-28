The Syfy action horror series Van Helsing is set to return to San Diego Comic-Con on July 19. The sci-fi/horror/superhero/genre confab begins July 19 and continues through July 22.

Van Helsing will make its third appearance at Comic-Con and will give fans an exclusive first-look at what’s in store for the upcoming third season. Scheduled to make an appearance on the panel are stars Kelly Overton (True Blood), Jonathan Scarfe (Hell on Wheels), Vincent Gale (Bates Motel), Aleks Paunovic (Continuum), Rukiya Bernard (The Cabin in the Woods) and Trezzo Mahoro (iZombie). The will join creator & showrunner Neil LaBute and executive producers Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes from 4-5 PM on July 19 in the Indigo Ballroom at the Hilton Bayfront.

Van Helsing is a re-imagination of the literary monster slayer, set in a world dominated and controlled by vampires. Now entering its action-packed 13-episode third season, Van Helsing continues the story of Vanessa Van Helsing and her band of heroes as they fight to reclaim the world after vampires took over during “The Rising”. The series is set to return to Syfy this fall.