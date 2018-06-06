Val Kilmer is back in action with Tom Cruise with Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 hit Jerry Bruckheimer production.

The Paramount movie, which hits theaters next summer on July 12, 2019 and is currently in production in San Diego, follows fighter pilots who are entangled in a drone-driven airspace which has made their flying obsolete. Joseph Kosinski, who worked with Cruise on Oblivion, directs. Kilmer portray Iceman, the rival pilot to Cruise’s Maverick in the original Tony Scott-direted title. Bruckheimer, Cruise are producing alongside Skydance’s David Ellison. Pic’s original synth composer Harold Faltermeyer, who was behind the scores for such ’80s pics as Beverly Hills Cop and Fletch, is also back. No other reported castings at this time on Top Gun: Maverick.