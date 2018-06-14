Zoo alum Peter Outerbridge is set as a series regular opposite Ian Somerhalder and Adrian Holmes in Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama V-Wars, based on Jonathan Maberry’s bestselling book, from IDW Entertainment and High Park Entertainment.

The book, published in 2012 by IDW Publishing, debuted as a collection of prose stories that chronicles the first Vampire War. In the series, Dr. Luther Swann (Somerhalder) enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Holmes), into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these “vampires.” Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

Outerbridge will play Calix Niklos an elegant, malicious science expert on the Homeland Security Team.

Brad Turner (Human Cargo, 24, Stargate and Stargate Atlantis) will direct the pilot episode and executive produce. William Laurin and Glenn Davis will serve as showrunners. Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden will executive produce for High Park, with David Ozer and Ted Adams for IDW Entertainment and James Gibb for Marada Pictures. V-Wars is produced by High Park in association with IDW.

Outerbridge is known for his roles as General Davies on CBS’ Zoo and Ari Tasarov on Nikita. His other TV credits include Designated Survivor, Taken and The Expanse, among others. His upcoming films include Level 16 and Code 8. Outerbridge is managed by Perry Zimel at Oscars Abrams Zimel and Associates.