Adrian Holmes (Arrow) is set to co-star opposite Ian Somerhalder in Netflix’s upcoming vampire drama V-Wars. In addition, Jacky Lai (Beyond) has booked a key role in the series based on Jonathan Maberry’s bestselling book, from IDW Entertainment and High Park Entertainment.

The book, published in 2012 by IDW Publishing, debuted as a collection of prose stories that chronicles the first Vampire War. In the series, Somerhalder will star as Dr. Luther Swann, who enters a world of untold horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Holmes), into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these “vampires.” Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

Holmes’ Fayne is the lynchpin in a horrifying virus with brutal consequences. Fayne’s natural charisma, quick thinking, and natural strategic sense lead him to assume a critical role as a leader of the growing “vampire” faction in a struggle that threatens to tear society apart.

Lai will portray Kaylee Vo, a struggling young online journalist – a would-be Assange who will do or say almost anything to advance her career. A fierce, funny, hustling fringe player, she breaks the biggest story imaginable and soon finds herself a key part of that story with a growing list of deadly enemies.

Brad Turner (Human Cargo, 24, Stargate and Stargate Atlantis) will direct the pilot episode and executive produce. William Laurin and Glenn Davis will serve as showrunners. Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden will executive produce for High Park, with David Ozer and Ted Adams for IDW Entertainment and James Gibb for Marada Pictures. V-Wars is produced by High Park in association with IDW.

Holmes recently recurred on CW’s Arrow and was the series lead on CTV and Bravo’s hit police drama 19-2. He will next be seen in Skyscraper opposite Dwayne Johnson. He is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Play Management.

Lai recently recurred on Beyond and guest-starred on Once Upon A Time and The Flash, among other credits. She’s repped by Red Management and D2 Management.