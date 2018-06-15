United Talent Agency’s founding fathers (and partners) are taking off their suits and ties tomorrow, rolling up their sleeves and doing the real work across this country and overseas. UTA will close all offices internationally Friday for its seventh annual Project Impact volunteer day to enable the agency’s 900 employees to dedicate their time and service at roughly 40 volunteer sites worldwide.

That means CEO Jeremy Zimmer, Co-Presidents Jay Sures and David Kramer as well as Chairman Jim Berkus and Board Members Tracey Jacobs, Matt Rice, Blair Kohan and Peter Benedek will all be volunteering, too. Cell phones off? Ummm … probably not, but it’s the life of an agent.

They are not the only ones, ICM Partners is doing the same tomorrow for offices on both coasts.

UTA’s Project Impact is a weeklong, global event organized by the UTA Foundation where hundreds of agents, executives, assistants and staff devote time to charitable organizations in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, Miami and London.

The projects that all will be working on tomorrow range from food preparation at the Downtown Women’s Center to ecosystem restoration at the Ballona Wetlands in Los Angeles as well as mentoring and team-building activities with Covenant House for homeless youth in New York City, food sorting at Feeding South Florida in Miami and park beautification in Nashville and London.

Last month, UTA kicked off its global volunteer season by partnering with Houston Habitat for Humanity to send a group of 25 agents, executives and clients to Houston on a service trip. Houston locals and clients Josh Wiggins (MGM’s Max) and Benjamin Wadsworth (SyFy’s Deadly Class), joined UTA employees in Houston to build affordable housing and aid those who have been displaced by Hurricane Harvey. Watch a video of that project below.

While they worked in Houston, UTA assistants also pitched in to help Habitat for Humanity Los Angeles in the Long Beach community.

The week’s events also included a conversation about social impact and the future of journalism with UTA client Don Lemon and UTA Co-President Jay Sures in NY that was broadcast to all UTA offices.

Following the discussion, UTA client and CNN Political Correspondent Dana Bash announced the UTA Foundation’s Live Inspired honorees with a video.

Each year, through the Live Inspired program, five employees at every level of the agency are awarded a one-week paid sabbatical and $2,500 stipend to fulfill a philanthropic or personal goal.

Here’s what the agency accomplished in Houston: