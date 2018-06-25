UTA has signed Alexa & Katie star Isabel May. She plays the title role of Katie Cooper on the Netflix comedy series, which follows two best friends through their freshman year of high school as Alexa undergoes cancer treatment. Season 2 is set to debut later this year. May continues to be repped by The Coronel Group and McKuin, Frankel & Whitehead.

Diana Madison, creator and executive producer of Lifetime’s Glam Masters and co-creator of Obsev Studios, has signed with The Gersh Agency for representation. Madison will work with agent Laura McDonald for hosting and producing opportunities.