A new study by the academics behind the Inclusion Rider has found that movie critics are largely white and male.

Across 19,559 reviews from leading U.S. newspapers, sites and broadcast outlets, male critics authored 77.8% of reviews and female critics authored 22.2%. This translates into a gender ratio of 3.5 male reviewers to every 1 female.

White critics authored 82% of reviews whereas critics from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups authored 18%. This statistic is substantially below national demographics, which indicate that individuals from underrepresented groups clock in at 38.7% of the population.

The report, titled Critic’s Choice? is the first from the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative to investigate inclusion among film reviewers, and examines access and opportunity for film critics. The report uses reviews of the 100 top grossing films of 2017 posted on the site Rotten Tomatoes as its starting point for the research. More than 1,600 critics appraised the sample of 100 movies.

Researchers also found that white male critics wrote substantially more reviews (63.9%) than their white female (18.1%) or underrepresented male (13.8%) peers. Underrepresented female critics only wrote 4.1% of reviews included in the sample.

“The very individuals who are attuned to the under and misrepresentation of females on screen and behind the camera are often left out of the conversation and critiques,” said Dr. Smith, founder and director of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative. “The publicity, marketing, and distribution teams in moviemaking have an opportunity to change this quickly by increasing the access and opportunities given to women of color as film reviewers.”

Similar results emerged when the researchers focused on individuals Rotten Tomatoes designated as Top Critics. Of the 3,359 reviews by top critics, 76% were written by males and 24% by females. Underrepresented top critics wrote 11.2% of the reviews compared to 88.8% by white top critics.

Across all critics, white males wrote the highest average number of reviews each year, at 14.3. Underrepresented male critics composed an average of 11.1, white females an average of 9.4, and underrepresented females only 5.6 reviews on average.