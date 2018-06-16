Coverage on the second round of the 2018 US Open Championship beat 2017’s tally, up seven percent and averaging just over 1.5 million viewers on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports Digital Platforms combined. In 2017, the combined tally was just over 1.4 million.

The second round surge was even more impressive since perennial ratings draw Tiger Woods missed the cut.

The FOX broadcast network posted a 1.5/4 household rating/share, with 2,090,000 viewers, according to fast national figures by Nielsen Media Research. That was nine percent better than 2017’s average audience figure (1,920,000 viewers; 1.3 HH RTG).

Friday’s second round coverage on the FOX broadcast network was the most-watched non-prime time second round coverage of the US Open since 2013.

Earlier in the day, FS1’s coverage of the US Open, which began at 9:30 AM ET, earned a 1.33 (coverage rating) with just over 1.3 million viewers. That beat 2017 by five percent, when it scored an average audience of more than 1,2 million viewers. Friday’s coverage on FS1 is also the network’s best performance for the second round of the U.S. Open since 2015.

FOX Sports Digital Platforms delivered an average minute audience of 34,072 on FOX Sports live streaming, up +30% from last year’s second round (vs. 26,111).

Overall, the two rounds of the 2017 US Open is averaging more than1,5 million viewers on FOX, FS1 and FOX Sports Digital Platforms, a +13% gain over last year’s average audience delivery (vs. 1,328,238 viewers).