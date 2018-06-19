Universal Television has promoted Kiersten Robinson to Senior Vice President, Current Programming, from her previous VP role. She will report to JoAnn Alfano, who recently joined Universal Television as EVP, Current Series and New Business Development.

In her most recent position, Robinson has been charged with overseeing the production of hit comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine as well as dramas The Path, Shades of Blue and the Chicago franchise.

Prior to joining Universal TV, Robinson served as Director, Original Scripted Series Programming at USA Network, where she worked on Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Covert Affairs and Psych, among others. Robinson joined USA through the NBCUniversal Entertainment Associates Program, a prestigious opportunity for those individuals set on a career as a creative executive in programming.

“Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the producers she works with and I’m thrilled she will be taking a greater leadership role in our expanding Current group,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television.