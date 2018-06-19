Universal Pictures has opened a new Hong Kong office, appointing former Fox exec Anita Cheung Woon-Man as General Manager and effectively ending its arrangement with Bill Kong’s Edko Films which previously marketed and distributed Uni titles in the market. Cheung will oversee sales and marketing, and provide local leadership to all functions in Hong Kong to build an integrated and cohesive team operation. The announcement was made by Jo Yan, Managing Director and EVP, China, Universal Pictures International, to whom the position will report.

“Anita is an exceptional, commercially astute business leader who will help drive our Hong Kong team and business forward,” said Yan. “We are delighted to welcome her to the Universal family.”

Prior to joining Universal, Cheung worked as General Manager of Hong Kong at 20th Century Fox International for 16 years. In that role, she set up and oversaw the theatrical operation after the company’s restructuring in 2002, while setting strategy, budgets and managing P&L. Prior to that, she held positions at Worldwide Licenses Ltd, EAC Marketing Services Hong Kong Ltd and Buena Vista Home Entertainment Hong Kong.

Universal established its China office in Beijing in November 2014, with a Consumer Products division in Shanghai. The company is responsible for managing the marketing of all of Universal’s movies accepted for release in the Middle Kingdom.

Hong Kong does not fall under the same quota constraints as the mainland. Edko until now has handled the marketing and distribution of Uni titles there.

Duncan Clark, Universal’s President, International Distribution says, “We want to thank Bill Kong and Maria Koo at Edko, who have been dedicated and committed partners for more than a decade. We are tremendously grateful for their years of service and their work creating enormous success for our titles during their many years of partnership with Universal in the market.”