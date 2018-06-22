Korin Huggins and Monique Nash have signed a two-project development deal with Universal Cable Productions via their Kronicle Media. Under the pact, Kronicle Media will develop original scripted programming with UCP for the NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment portfolio, as well as for external networks and streaming services.

Kronicle Media

Co-founded by Huggins and Nash, Kronicle Media creates content for and about women from diverse perspectives.

“We’re delighted to be in business with Korin D. Huggins and Monique Nash,” said Kate Fenske, Senior Vice President of Development, Universal Cable Productions. “As smart, resourceful women with great taste, they’re an excellent addition to our UCP family. We look forward to working with them under their Kronicle Media banner, and know their contributions will evolve and diversify our development slate in exciting ways.”

The deal marks a return to UCP for Kronicle Media’s CEO Huggins, where she previously served as manager of development. Prior to co-founding Kronicle with Nash, Huggins was the Head of Television for Will Packer Productions where she served as a co-executive producer for History’s Roots remake, ABC’s Uncle Buck and NBC’s Truth Be Told.

Nash, head of creative affairs for Kronicle Media, previously served as director of current programming & development in the TV department at Will Packer Productions, working on BET’s Being Mary Jane, ABC’s Uncle Buck and History’s Roots. She has also served as manager of current programming at Fox Broadcasting Company, where she worked on series including Bones, The Simpsons, Back To You, The Sarah Connor Chronicles and The War At Home.

“We’re extremely excited to be working with Kate and the talented team at Universal Cable Productions who are producing some of the most fresh and compelling content out there,” said Huggins and Nash. “We can’t wait to collaborate with them on developing projects that are innovative and bring different perspectives to the landscape.” Huggins added, “this truly feels like a bit of a homecoming for me,” having earned her executive chops at the studio.

Kronicle Media is represented by Darrell Miller at Fox Rothschild.