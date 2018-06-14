UTA promoted its veteran digital agent, Brent Weinstein, to serve as the company’s first chief innovation officer.

Weinstein will continue to oversee UTA’s digital talent, emerging platforms, events and experiences and ventures divisions. He also will manage UTA IQ, the newly established in-house data insights group, together with UTA co-president David Kramer.

In his expanded role, Weinstein will work alongside UTA co-president Jay Sures to oversee the agency’s news and broadcast business. He’ll also provide support to UTA Chief Operating Officer Andrew Thau on operational innovations and newly acquired businesses and ventures.

“He’s helped us identify and capitalize on new opportunities and established himself as a thought leader in the industry,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer in a statement announcing Weinstein’s promotion. “For us, there is no greater opportunity or imperative than ensuring we champion ‘what’s next’ for our clients and our business, and no one is better suited than Brent to fill this new role.”

Weinstein has been in the forefront of the entertainment industry’s digital evolution. In 2015, he became one of the first “digital” agents to become a partner at a major talent agency.

Over his tenure, Weinstein was instrumental in establishing UTA’s dedicated online entertainment, social media and ventures practices. He helped launch and scale new businesses, such as AwesomenessTV, where he advised this early-stage company from incubation to its $33 million sale to DreamWorks Animation.

Weinstein also helped launch the Latin-focused media company Raze, Derek Jeter’s The Players Tribune and the new publishing imprint Keywords Press in partnership with Atria Books, a division of Simon & Schuster.

Other clients include prominent figures from traditional and new media including Glenn Beck,

Shane Dawson, Chris Hardwick, Hannah Hart, Rhett & Link and RocketJump Studios. He also advises Fortune 500 companies including Delta Air Lines and Amazon, as well as the producers of the Consumer Electronics Show and VidCon, which was sold to Viacom in February.

“I’m incredibly excited and proud to have this opportunity to work with so many dedicated colleagues, and to help ensure that UTA and our clients are leading the charge to build the media businesses and models of the future,” Weinstein said in a statement.