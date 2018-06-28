Unbroken: Path To Redemption, the film that follows the second half of Louis “Louie” Zamperini’s life and covers the second half of the Laura Hillenbrand’s New York Times‘ best-selling book, has moved up its theatrical release date to Sept. 14 from Oct. 6. By making the move, it takes the picture off the same weekend as Sony’s Venom and Warner Bros.’ A Star is Born and moves it to a weekend occupied by Moses and then the wider releases of Lionsgate’s A Simple Favor and Fox’s The Predator.

The original Unbroken was released via Universal Pictures in 2014 around the Christmas holiday. The continuation of the story was directed by Harold Kronk (God’s Not Dead and its sequel) from a script by Richard Friedenberg and Ken Hixon and was produced by Matthew Baer and Mike Elliott. The film is from Universal 1440 Entertainment, The WTA Group, and Pure Flix.

The story will continue where the film Unbroken left off and follow the unbreakable Olympian and war hero’s post-World War II story and his struggle to find peace and forgiveness after his ruthless treatment as a Japanese prisoner of war.

The film, which stars Samuel Hunt (Chicago P.D.) as Louie Zamperini and Merritt Patterson (The Royals) as his devoted wife, Cynthia Zamperini, also stars Will Graham who is Billy Graham’s grandson who will play his grandfather during the well-known L.A. Crusade which was a pivotal moment in the lives of both Billy Graham and in Zamperini.