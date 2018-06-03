UFC flyweight fighter Andrea “KGB” Lee sprang to the defense of her husband and manager, Donny Aaron, this weekend after posting a photo on social media that inadvertently revealed a Nazi tattoo on his arm.

Amid the predictable social-media storm following the post, Aaron issued an apology for the “20-year-old mistake” of getting the tattoo while in prison. As photos attest (see below), Aaron is covered with tattoos, which he noted in his statement. “These ‘scars’ tell my history,” he wrote. “However, they don’t accurately represent who I am today.” He also apologized to Lee’s “employers at the UFC for bringing them shame and embarrassment.”

But Lee, who pointed out that her nickname stands for “kicking guys’ balls,” was way less deferential. She insisted that “neither one of us are racists” and described those offended by the symbol as “sensitive-ass mofos.” She went on to tweet a compilation of photos from the lake outing, saying she “still had a great day at the lake with my fam,” and then jousting with several Twitter users who raised the tattoo issue. While she posted Aaron’s apology to Instagram, she also posted a photo from the lake outing, with a caption ending, “PS I’m not a Nazi, that’s just dumb, I’m KGB.”

While it is hard to know what effect, if any, the controversy will have on the media profile of the UFC, the tattoo scandal emerged not long after ESPN locked up rights to the UFC across streaming and linear for five years in a rich deal. (Disney, currently enduring a stretch that includes the box-office misfire of Solo: A Star Wars Story and the cancellation of Roseanne, certainly doesn’t need another distraction.) Fox still has TV rights to UFC bouts through the end of 2018, when it ends its seven-year run with UFC.

The UFC declined to comment, pointing Deadline to Aaron’s statement. Fox Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here are some of the key posts in the sequence:

Still had a great day at the lake with my fam and certainly enjoyed the jet skis. ✌🏻😛😝 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/s5FuwYc2Y5 — Andrea Lee (@AndreaKGBLee) June 2, 2018