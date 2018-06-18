Sundance Now has boarded British drama Cheat, from the makers of Fleabag and Liar.

The SVOD platform has become the U.S. partner for the four-part drama, which is produced by All3Media’s Two Brothers Pictures for ITV.

The psychological thriller, created by newcomer Gaby Hull, starts filming this month with The Night Manager and Strike Back star Katherine Kelly and Three Girls’ Molly Windsor starring. Kelly plays university professor Leah, who starts a dangerous relationship with her student Rose, played by Windsor, and is thrust into a case of academic deception, which has fatal consequences.

Humans and Mr Selfridge star Tom Goodman-Hill plays Leah’s university professor boyfriend James, while Unforgotten’s Lorraine Ashbourne and Spooks and Victoria star Peter Firth play her parents. The Young Ones’ Adrian Edmondson plays Rose’s father William.

Cheat is exec produced by Two Brothers Pictures founders Harry and Jack Williams and Christoper Aird. Fleabag producer Lydia Hampson produces, while Lucky Man director Louise Hooper will direct all four episodes.

ITV drama chief Polly Hill said, “Cheat is a fiendishly engaging four part drama which I’m delighted to commission from screenwriting newcomer, Gaby Hull. It’s a tense and taut thriller packed with intriguing plot that promises to have audiences on the edge of their seat. I’m thrilled we’ll be working with Two Brothers Pictures on this series.”

The series is distributed globally by All3Media International. CEO Louise Pederesen added, “As the international distribution partner of Two Brothers Pictures, we are delighted to announce that Sundance Now will be our US pre-sale partner on Cheat. We are really excited by their enthusiasm for the series. Cheat is a fabulously taut thriller – pivoting around the relationship between two strong but complicated women. We will be launching the series at MIPCOM and are confident the series will attract more partners as production continues over the summer.”