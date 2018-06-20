The U.S. remained the largest export market for British TV content with sales of £335M ($441M) across the 2016/17 year, according to a new report.

Total revenues from UK TV programming sales were estimated at £902m, according to the TV Exports report, published by British trade association Pact.

The U.S. was considerably larger than other markets with Australia, at £73M, and France, at £60M, coming in second and third.

Finished TV program sales is the major source of revenue, contributing £404M to the figures, however, sales to digital platforms has grown strongly, reaching £225M in 2016/17. Format sales contributed £37M and original commissions reached £133M, with the U.S. contributing £93M of this.

The top selling shows of the period included Sherlock, Planet Earth II, The Crown and Outlander. While Pact has annually put together export sales, given it changed its criteria this year, it’s tough to compare to previous years.

Paul Dempsey, President, Global Markets, BBC Studios said, “As the world’s biggest exporter of British television, from both the BBC and UK indies, we were encouraged to see good growth in 2016/17 on the back of strong global demand for British dramas from Sherlock and Luther to Silent Witness and Call the Midwife as well as our world leading entertainment, factual entertainment and natural history.”

Maria Kyriacou, President, ITV Studios International, said, “Given the pre-sales of ITV Studios’ forthcoming drama Vanity Fair and the ongoing popularity of our returnable scripted series such as Victoria and Poldark – as well as the current global buzz around our record-breaking smash hit format Love Island – we know there is an ongoing desire for UK content and the report’s figures amply demonstrate that.”

“The new-look report shows that the UK continues to provide world class programming across a range of genres and indies are taking advantage of the opportunities that streaming services such as Amazon and Netflix have to offer,” added Pact CEO John McVay.