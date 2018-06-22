Twitter today temporarily banned some users that were sharing White House senior advisor Stephen Miller’s phone number on the service.

The online service started to enforce its rule against sharing personal information after users began picking up the information from an article on Splinter News, part of the Gizmodo Media Group. Twitter users in turn shared the Splinter information, resulting in Miller’s phone blowing up with negative calls and texts.

Twitter’s rules say users “may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission.”  The bans are timed and temporary and allow users to continue browsing the site and sending followers direct messages, but will not allow tweets, re-tweets, follows or likes. To restore service, users service a time-out period and must remove the offending messages.

Later in the day, Twitter lifted its Miller issue. “Today, we temporarily blocked accounts that shared this information until they deleted the Tweet that violated our rules,” said a Twitter statement. “At this time, the number that was previously being shared is no longer a valid number and, as such, we are no longer enforcing our policy against individuals Tweeting or linking to that information.”

 