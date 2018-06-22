today temporarily banned some users that were sharing White House senior advisor Stephen Miller’s phone number on the service.

The online service started to enforce its rule against sharing personal information after users began picking up the information from an article on Splinter News, part of the Gizmodo Media Group. Twitter users in turn shared the Splinter information, resulting in Miller’s phone blowing up with negative calls and texts.

Twitter’s rules say users “may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorization and permission.” The bans are timed and temporary and allow users to continue browsing the site and sending followers direct messages, but will not allow tweets, re-tweets, follows or likes. To restore service, users service a time-out period and must remove the offending messages.