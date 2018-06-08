EXCLUSIVE: After 13 at The Weinstein Co, Francois Martin, President of Marketing Strategy, is exiting the company to pursue other jobs. His last day is today. Martin follows several other execs out the door in what has been a very tumultuos time for employees at the struggling company.

Martin, who also worked at Miramax for many years, most recently worked on the strategy overseeing such campaigns as Wind River, Lion, Southpaw, Woman in Gold, Inglorious Basterds and The King’s Speech.

In addition, he oversaw media strategy, promotions and operations for virtually every Miramax, Dimension and TWC film since 2001. Between Miramax and TWC, he has worked at the companies for 17 years. To give an idea about the swath of memorable films Martin worked on: Kill Bill, Chicago, Spy Kids, Scary Movie, Lee Daniel’s The Butler, Django Unchained, Paddington and Silver Linings Playbook.

Over the last eighth years, he also took on a content sales role, helping to find post-theatrical distribution and did so with Amazon, Netflix, Viacom, NBC Universal Cable, Univision and Turner Broadcasting.

Martin started at Miramax’s New York offices right out of college.