With an Alice Cooper cameo of sorts, some lawyering up and a moment of cable confusion, the Deadline Podcast: TV Talk this week is all about the Emmys’ big kahuna of Best Drama Series.

Looking at a potential seven nominations in the category, we put last year’s winner The Handmaid’s Tale, past two-time winner Game of Thrones, and the now ended The Americans among the lead contenders for the 2018 prize. Part of that is accepting the evidence that TV Academy voters like the familiar and will reward a show that is over like the just ended FX Cold War drama.

However, as you can hear us profess, don’t count put the likes of The Crown, This Is Us and perhaps Homeland and Netflix’s Mindhunter making the cut too.

What we do know for sure is that Better Call Saul and House of Cards won’t be in the race this year as both series are ineligible

In the context of diving into Best Drama, we also have a conversation with showrunner Bruce Miller and executive producer Warren Littlefield of that Hulu series based on Margaret Atwood’s dystopian 1985 novel. As well, Homeland’s Saul Berenson himself joins us as Pete chats with Mandy Patinkin.

So, if you are feeling a little dramatic – take a listen: