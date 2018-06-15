In recent years, the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series has become quite the jewel in the crown of the TV Academy contest and for 2018, there is sure a lot that glitters, as we discuss in the Deadline Podcast: TV Talk this week.

With strong performances by leads and past Emmy winners Jeff Daniels and Benedict Cumberbatch, Hulu’s The Looming Tower and Showtime’s Patrick Melrose right now seem to have a head start on others in the race. However, as we also discuss, keep an eye on USA’s Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., Netflix’s Godless, which also stars Daniels, and perhaps even the Twin Peaks return and Amazon’s Picnic At Hanging Rock adaptation too.

Certainly, if the usual indicators of previous winners and familiar names are anything to go by, this year’s Emmys look to be a wild card in this Limited Series category.

In addition to our look at the Limited Series contenders, this week’s podcast has a chat with former Game of Thrones star Natalie Dormer on her Picnic At Hanging Rock role. Late night kingpin James Corden also joins us with some of his appearance at Deadline’s Contenders Emmy event from earlier this year.

Take a listen here: