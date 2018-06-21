We are in the final days of phase 1 of Emmy voting and for this week’s Deadline Podcast: TV Talk we spotlight the races and shows that are the greatest hits of television 2018.

From the drama of the Best Actress, Drama category with The Crown’s Claire Foy vs. The Handmaid’s Tale’s Elisabeth Moss to the potential Jeff Daniels and Benedict Cumberbatch battle in the Best Actor Limited Series or TV Movie, there are primetime hits galore to be mined. In a year when HBO’s Veep isn’t in contention and neither is fictional former POTUS Julia Louis-Dreyfus herself, the Comedy and Best Actress Comedy slots are wide open, or are they? Even with the demise of Roseanne, there’s also all those reboots and revivals across the comedy and dramatic landscape.

With all that, and it’s a lot, this week we also have interviews with The Americans’ Holly Taylor and Cocaine Godmother’s Catherine Zeta-Jones.

So get out there and vote but listen here first: