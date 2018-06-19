Samantha Bee, Jimmy Kimmel, John Oliver, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert and the cast of Saturday Night Live will play in their own sandbox at this year’s TV Critics Association Awards. The organization that stages the bi-annual TCA has added a new category – Outstanding Achievement In Sketch/Variety Shows – to its annual awards ceremony, and those are the debut competitors.

Among other headlines, BBC America’s freshman series Killing Eve is a darling of the org, heading into the August 4 awards ceremony with a leading five nominations.

And, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown is among the programs competing for best informational series, in stiff competition that also includes CBS’s 60 Minutes, BBC America’s Blue Planet 2, MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, PBS’s The Vietnam War, and Netflix’s Wild Wild Country.

FX leads networks in noms with 10, followed by Netflix’s 9 and NBC’s 7.

Here’s the complete list of nominees and various tallies:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – FX

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve” – BBC America

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans” – FX

Keri Russell, “The Americans” – FX

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Rachel Bloom, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” – The CW

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

Ted Danson, “The Good Place” – NBC

Donald Glover, “Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” – CNN

“60 Minutes” – CBS

“Blue Planet 2” – BBC America

“The Rachel Maddow Show” – MSNBC

“The Vietnam War” – PBS

“Wild Wild Country” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Great British Baking Show” – PBS

“Nailed It!” – Netflix

“Project Runway” – Lifetime

“Queer Eye” – Netflix

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” – VH1

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” – PBS Kids

“Elena of Avalor” – Disney Channel

“Muppet Babies” – Disney Junior

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Sesame Street” – HBO

“Sofia the First” – Disney Junior

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SKETCH/VARIETY SHOWS

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” – TBS

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” – ABC

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIE OR MINISERIES

“Alias Grace” – Netflix

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” – FX

“Howards End” – Starz

“Patrick Melrose” – Showtime

“The Tale” – HBO

“Twin Peaks: The Return” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Barry” – HBO

“Counterpart” – Starz

“GLOW” – Netflix

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“Mindhunter” – Netflix

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“The Americans” – FX

“The Crown” – Netflix

“The Good Fight” – CBS All Access

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“This Is Us” – NBC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO

“GLOW” – Netflix

“The Good Place” – NBC

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – Amazon

“One Day at a Time” – Netflix

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“The Americans” – FX

“Atlanta” – FX

“The Good Place” – NBC

“The Handmaid’s Tale” – Hulu (2017 Winner in Category)

“Killing Eve” – BBC America

“This Is Us” – NBC

NETWORK TALLY

FX – 10

Netflix – 9

NBC – 7

BBC America – 6

HBO – 6

PBS/PBS Kids – 4

Hulu – 3

Amazon – 3

CBS/CBS All Access – 3

Starz – 2

Showtime – 2

Disney Channel/Disney Junior – 3

VH1 – 1

Lifetime – 1

MSNBC – 1

CNN – 1

The CW – 1

TBS – 1

PROGRAM TALLY- (denotes shows with more than one nomination)

“Killing Eve,” BBC America – 5

“The Americans,” FX – 4

“Atlanta,” FX – 3

“The Good Place,” NBC – 3

“The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu – 3

“Barry,” HBO – 3

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon – 3

“This Is Us,” NBC – 2

“GLOW,” Netflix – 2

“The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story,” FX – 2