Pierre Brogan is coming full circle. The veteran TV agent and former Topspin exec has rejoined Paradigm Talent Agency, where he started his career two decades ago.

Based in the Beverly Hills office, Brogan will focus on unscripted television — specifically to lead the representation of creators, talent and producers and to develop packaging strategies for series aimed at network, cable and OTT.

“Pierre brings exceptional experience, knowledge and relationships to our television team, and we look forward to working together to expand his incredible track record for finding and nurturing great talent and programming in the unscripted space,” said Doug Fronk and Andy Patman, Co-Heads of Paradigm’s TV Literary department, to whom he will report.

Brogan has spent the past 20 years as a TV packaging agent in Los Angeles, representing and working with such clients as Eva Longoria, Adam Levine, Renegade 83, Firecracker Films, Big Coat Media, National Geographic Studios and more. He most recently was the Head of New Business Development at Topspin Content. Prior to that, he was Senior Packaging Agent for Non-Scripted Television at CAA, after launching his career at Paradigm in Non-Scripted Television.

“I began my agenting career with Paradigm, and I’m thrilled to return and help drive their unscripted efforts,” he said. “Paradigm has grown in scope and scale but always with integrity and high standards set for themselves in representing their clients. I couldn’t be happier to return to the company that gave me my start.”