Turner has hired former AT&T executive Peter Knag as EVP and Chief Financial Officer. He’ll report to Pascal Desroches, who has been elevated to Chief Financial Officer, WarnerMedia and Turner Administrative Officer.

The CFO responsibilities had been under the purview of CEO John Martin, who exited shortly after the Time Warner-AT&T merger was announced. Martin had previously served as Time Warner CFO and had that background. Now Turner has appointed a dedicated CFO.

“This is an important time of transition for Turner, as the merger with AT&T will allow us to innovate even more quickly and create more value for fans, distributors, content creators and advertisers,” said Desroches. “Peter was instrumental during the integration process, and I am confident that he will continue to bring his expertise and leadership abilities to the Turner portfolio in this role.”

Knag was previously the vice president of AT&T Inc. merger planning, leading financial planning and analysis for the AT&T/Time Warner integration process. Prior to that role, he was Managing Director of Corporate Development for AT&T Inc., where he led the management of client relationships, analysis, negotiation and execution of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures, and venture capital investments on behalf of AT&T and its affiliates worldwide. Knag joined AT&T in 1999 and led and executed more than $200 billion in transactions.

Prior to joining AT&T, Knag worked for Lehman Brothers and First Albany Corporation.