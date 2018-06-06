Turner Asia Pacific has agreed a licensing partnership with Indonesian real-estate and hospitality investment company, The MAJ Group, to develop a 4.3-hectare entertainment park in Bali. The family destination will feature the island’s largest waterpark and an indoor entertainment centre splashed with Cartoon Network theming. Slated to open in 2020, the development will be part of The MAJ Nusa Dua resort. There will be characters from shows including Ben 10, We Bare Bears, The Powerpuff Girls and Adventure Time. Other Cartoon Network-branded projects already licensed by Turner International include Cartoon Network Amazone in Thailand, IMG Worlds of Adventures in Dubai, Amaazia in India and Cartoon Network Wave cruise liner in Asia Pacific.

Lionsgate

Lionsgate has inked a new deal with Australian streaming service Stan, which will house Lionsgate series and Stars originals. Stars titles set for the SVOD service include Sweetbitter, Vida and doc series Wrong Man. The deal also covers upcoming Starz originals such as supernatural thriller The Rook, the John Wick series spinoff The Continental, and The Spanish Princess, which follows period drama The White Queen. Lionsgate series including The Royals are also covered by the deal.

Last month, the Finnish Film Foundation gave production support to four feature films, two international minority co-productions, nine documentaries and four TV series for a total outlay of €4.5 ($5.3M). Among movies backed by the Foundation were Mona, produced by Aleksi Bardy, which received €700k. J-P Valkeapää (The Visitor) will direct and co-write with Juhana Lumme ahead of a summer 2018 shoot. Also, Marianna Films was awarded €710k for Finnish-Chinese co-production Master Cheng, scripted by Hannu Oravisto and directed and produced by Mika Kaurismäki (The Girl King). The film, also funded by Nordisk Film & TV Fond, is about a Chinese restaurant owner moving to a small town in Finland. Shoot is due this summer.