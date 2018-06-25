As Universal/Blumhouse’s Truth Or Dare crosses $50M at the international box office, and $90M worldwide, producer Jason Blum says he looks forward to working with director Jeff Wadlow “forever.” This is the Kick-Ass 2 helmer’s highest-grossing film to date domestically ($40.7M), internationally ($50.1M) and globally ($90.8M).

Blum tells me, “Even though we have done it before, I can attest that getting a $5M movie to 90 million bucks worldwide is no easy feat. Truth Or Dare has surpassed the worldwide gross of the first installment of our Purge franchise and our first and second Sinister movies as well. And Jeff Wadlow deserves all the credit. I am looking forward to working with him forever.”

Truth Or Dare is an original micro-budgeted pic with a solid overseas base. Universal kicked off a staggered international release on the teen horror beginning April 12, and opened North America to $19M for the Friday the 13th weekend, behind Rampage and A Quiet Place.

Lucy Hale and Tyler Posey lead the cast of the supernatural thriller about an innocent game of “Truth or Dare” that turns deadly when someone — or something — begins to punish those who tell a lie, or refuse the dare. Violett Beane, Hayden Szeto, Landon Liboiron, Sophia Taylor Ali and Nolan Gerard Funk also star.

Overseas, the movie is still playing in 22 markets and scared up $1.5M this weekend. Italy eagerly got in on the game with an $894K start this session at 265 locations and battling Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom for No. 1. Truth Or Dare has the best screen average in the market and scored the 2nd biggest opening for a horror pic in June (behind The Conjuring 2). In Belgium, where the movie is counterprogramming nicely to the World Cup (the Red Devils are one of the strongest sides in the tourney), TOD was up 35% this frame for a $353K cume after two weekends.

The lead hubs overall are France ($5.3M), Germany ($4.5M), Spain ($3.6M), the UK ($3.6M) and Mexico ($3.1M). Hong Kong is the final release market on June 28.

Universal’s campaign for Truth Or Dare kicked off in January with the trailer launch, which debuted as a top trending video on YouTube and had more than 75M views by the time the movie bowed domestically. “Truth Or Dare Tuesdays” then began in mid-March, featuring film content on Hale’s social channels every Tuesday through release. TV spots targeted the core audience of younger females with the premieres of the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19 and Empire, along with high profile spots during The Voice, Riverdale and the airing of Bruno Mars Live At The Apollo. A large college screening program spanning 50 campuses across the U.S. was complemented by a custom interactive Snapchat lens geo-targeted to colleges nationwide.

Wadlow co-wrote the film and exec produces with Chris Roach, Jeanette Volturno and Couper Samuelson. It’s getting an unrated director’s cut when it releases digitally next month.