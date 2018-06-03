Continuing an unusually active Twitter rampage that began on Saturday, President Donald Trump today took issue via Twitter with the hiring of Paul Manafort, the Mueller investigation, and the FBI and Department of Justice.
He did, however, find time to praise Fox News commentator Jesse Watters, who had some good things to say about the president.
The Twitter tear comes as Trump is spending the weekend at his Camp David retreat, a time he has used to go after CNN’s declining ratings and assorted other foes via his online blasts.
Today’s tweets: