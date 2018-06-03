Continuing an unusually active rampage that began on Saturday, President Donald Trump today took issue via Twitter with the hiring of Paul Manafort, the Mueller investigation, and the FBI and Department of Justice.

He did, however, find time to praise Fox News commentator Jesse Watters, who had some good things to say about the president.

The Twitter tear comes as Trump is spending the weekend at his Camp David retreat, a time he has used to go after CNN’s declining ratings and assorted other foes via his online blasts.

Today’s tweets:

Mark Penn “Why are there people from the Clinton Foundation on the Mueller Staff? Why is there an Independent Counsel? To go after people and their families for unrelated offenses…Constitution was set up to prevent this…Stormtrooper tactics almost.” A disgrace! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

….Paul Manafort came into the campaign very late and was with us for a short period of time (he represented Ronald Reagan, Bob Dole & many others over the years), but we should have been told that Comey and the boys were doing a number on him, and he wouldn’t have been hired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018

As only one of two people left who could become President, why wouldn’t the FBI or Department of “Justice” have told me that they were secretly investigating Paul Manafort (on charges that were 10 years old and had been previously dropped) during my campaign? Should have told me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2018