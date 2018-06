The Saturday President Trump tweetstorm continues at mid-morning. This time, CNN is in the crosshairs, as Trump crowed about the Fox ratings over the rival liberal news network.

Trump, who closely follows television ratings, exhulted that “Fake News CNN is dead!”

Real @FoxNews is doing great, Fake News CNN is dead! https://t.co/1p37tPiB3v — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

The President also found time from his Camp David weekend to dredge up another tweet about the ongoing investigation into possible Russian campaign interference.

There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

He also found time to take on the trade wars:

Why is it that the Wall Street Journal, though well meaning, never mentions the unfairness of the Tariffs routinely charged against the U.S. by other countries, or the many Billions of Dollars that the Tariffs we are now charging are, and will be, pouring into U.S. coffers? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018