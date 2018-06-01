Newcomers Ashley Brooke and Milan Ray have booked their first big studio feature in the Amazon Studios film Troupe Zero, joining Mckenna Grace, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Jim Gaffigan, and Mike Epps. Bert & Bertie are directing the film which follows a group of elementary school misfits who start a Girl Scout troupe. The script is from Lucy Alibar and Todd Black is producing. 10-year-old Dallas based Ray has been cast in the supporting lead role of Hell-No, an adversary-turned friend of Grace’s character. Prior to this role, Ray appeared in a number of national ad campaigns. Brooke will play Piper, described as a rival of Troupe Zero. She’s lent her voice to the Oscar-nominated animated film Ernest & Celestine and appeared in Broadway’s Dr. Zhivago. Milan is repped by Manning Entertainment, Savage Agency, and Action Talent. Brooke is repped by The Green Room.

Courtesy of APA

Tommy Ragen, the young guitarist from Broadway’s School of Rock, is making his film debut in Chasing, an indie from Soul Surfer director Sean McNamara. McNamara and David Brookwell will produce the film under their Brookwell McNamara Entertainment company shingle. Written by Matt Allen, the plot follows Gina, a music manager whose life is shattered when her brother (and lead vocalist) is killed in a tragic accident. A decade later, when she meets a ten-year-old boy (Ragen), Gina becomes convinced he is the reincarnation of her brother. Filming is slated to commence this summer. Ragen is repped by Selden Wallace Talent & Literary Company. McNamara is repped by APA.