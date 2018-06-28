Trevor Noah spent a goodish chunk of The Daily Show catching his viewers up on previous night’s stunning upset in which 28 year-old political newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez beat out a 10-term Democratic congressman in a New York primary.

She beat Joseph Crowley, a career politician who had been expected to one day take over for Nancy Pelosi as leading Dem in the House.

Ocasio-Cortez is Latina, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and, until last November, worked as a bartender. And, in addition to being the youngerst female elected to Congress, she would be “the first member of Congress to talk like Cardi B,” Noah noted. “Can you imagine her up on Capital Hill talking to Mitch McConnell?”

She ran on heavily progressive platform: free health care, free college education, a federal jobs guarantee and she wants to abolish ICE.

“So, for a few hours this morning, progressives were like,’Hey! maybe the future is not as bad as it seems.”

“And the future was like, ‘Oh, you don’t know me!'” Noah said.

So today, Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy officially announced his resignation.

Kennedy was, without question, the most powerful justice in the court. He voted with liberals on gay rights, women’s right to chose, and affirmative action. And he was the deciding vote,” Noah noted.

“Now, Trump will likely replace him with a justice who will dismantle abortion rights and LGBTQ rights,” Noah warned, adding “That sound you’re hearing right now, that’s the sound of Mike Pence having his first orgasm.”