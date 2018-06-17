An all-night arts festival in Trenton, N.J. ended in chaos as gunfire broke out, resulting in 22 injuries, 17 of them by gunshot wounds, and the death of one shooting suspect.
The 12th annual Art All Night festival was proceeding smoothly until gunfire broke out earlier this morning at 3 AM. The festival was scheduled to run through 3 PM today, but was immediately stopped.
One wounded teen is in critical condition, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. A 33-year-old man who is one of the shooters was killed and the other in custody. There is no information on who took down the slain man., who began shooting after a fight broke out, according to authorities. However, an investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway, and witnesses report police shot a man.
About 1,000 people were present for the 24-hour, free festival at the Roebling Wire Works Building. The event showcases work by local artists, music and food.
“This is truly a tragedy for Trenton,” Mayor Eric Jackson said at a press conference after the incident. “All shootings, whether large or small, are a crisis. It’s a fact that our cities, as well as our suburbs, throughout America are experiencing an increase in public shootings and public unrest. This isn’t some random act of violence; this is a public health issue.”