One wounded teen is in critical condition, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri. A 33-year-old man who is one of the shooters was killed and the other in custody. There is no information on who took down the slain man., who began shooting after a fight broke out, according to authorities. However, an investigation into an officer-involved shooting is underway, and witnesses report police shot a man.

About 1,000 people were present for the 24-hour, free festival at the Roebling Wire Works Building. The event showcases work by local artists, music and food.

“This is truly a tragedy for Trenton,” Mayor Eric Jackson said at a press conference after the incident. “All shootings, whether large or small, are a crisis. It’s a fact that our cities, as well as our suburbs, throughout America are experiencing an increase in public shootings and public unrest. This isn’t some random act of violence; this is a public health issue.”