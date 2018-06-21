EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first trailer for Edinburgh Film Festival-bound black-comedy Dead In A Week (Or Your Money Back), starring rising UK actor Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk) and Oscar-nominee Tom Wilkinson (Michael Clayton).

Barnard plays a young man who, after nine unsuccessful attempts, outsources his suicide to an ageing hitman (Wilkinson). However, Barnard’s character has a change of heart after meeting a young woman played by Freya Mavor (Skins). Christopher Eccleston, Marion Bailey, Nigel Lindsay, Gethin Anthony and Velibor Topic also star.

Writer-director Tom Edmunds makes his feature debut and producers are Daniel-Konrad Cooper and Nick Clark Windo with Gina Carter, Stephen Fry, Orion Lee, Mike Runagall and Andy Mayson on board as executive producer. The film will get its UK premiere in Edinburgh next Wednesday.

Altitude is handling sales and has sold the film to Ascot Elite for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Eagle for Italy, Inopia for Spain, Sandrew Metronome for Scandinavia, Hakuhodo for Japan, Jushi for China, Euro Pictures for South Korea, Gulf for the Middle East, Programs4Media for Romania, Russian Report for CIS, Jaguar for Airlines, Yeni for Turkey, Vertigo for Hungary, M2 for Poland, Blitz for Yugoslavia, PVR for India and Cai Chang for Taiwan. The U.S. and UK are still under discussion.

Dunkirk actor Barnard, whose small screen roles to date include War & Peace and Thirteen, is breaking out on the big screen with upcoming feature roles including The Goldfinch, Radioactive and The Personal History Of David Copperfield. Mavor is another rising actor and was recently cast in BBC-Amazon Agatha Christie mini-series The ABC Murders.