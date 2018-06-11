While Broadway grosses for the week ending June 10 did not directly benefit from the Tony Awards (which were held June 10), the clear path for established titles saw many post week-to-week gains and boost overall box office receipts.

Total grosses came in at $39,211,500, up 6% from the previous week, according to figures from the Broadway League.

Bruce Springsteen, who took two bows at last night’s Tonys, accepting a special honor and then performing (after a foul-mouthed introduction by Robert De Niro), did more than his share to goose the numbers. Springsteen on Broadway, the intimate show at the Walter Kerr, took in $2.4 million, up more than 25% from last week’s tally of $1.9 million. It did have one extra performance in the week (five vs. four a week earlier), but the show also remains one of the toughest tickets going.

In another notable uptick, SpongeBob SquarePants collected $898,298, up 16% from the previous week’s $774,588. It managed just one Tony win last night, prompting speculation about its commercial legs along with those for Mean Girls (flat at $1,544,890), which was shut out completely.

The revival of Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women, a Tony winner for the performances of Laurie Metcalf and Glenda Jackson, broke the Golden Theatre house record for the third time. Its gross of $994,258 broke the record of $955,304 set the previous week.

Carousel joined the group of double-digit gainers, with its take increasing to more than $1.1 million from $968,000-plus the week before,

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, coming off a strong Tony showing, including a win for Best Play, again passed the $2 million mark, inching up past $2.1 million from $2.035 million a week earlier.

While it is only Week 2 of the new Broadway year, total grosses to date are up 14% over 2017-18 levels.