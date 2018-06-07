Scandal alum Tony Goldwyn has been tapped as a lead opposite Uma Thurman in Chambers, Netflix’s upcoming hourlong supernatural drama from Stephen Gaghan and Super Deluxe.

Created and written by Leah Rachel, who co-showruns with Akela Cooper, Chambers centers on a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased — some of which are troublingly sinister.

Goldwyn will play Ben Lefevre, the father of the heart donor Becky. His warm charm and practical business acumen conceals a mystical bent that knows no bounds. He is also the philanthropic owner of Annex Power. Born in El Paso, Ben’s money is self-made, and he attributes a large portion of that to The Annex Foundation – a new age spiritual center. After the death of his daughter, Ben becomes even more devoted to their cause. Thurman plays Ben’s wife.

Gaghan executive produces Chambers via Super Emotional alongside Rachel and Cooper as well as Wolfgang Hammer and Winnie Kemp via Super Deluxe. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon as an executive producer and is set to direct the pilot.

The drama, which landed a 10-episode straight-to-series order by Netflix in January, was developed by Super Deluxe, Turner’s multi-platform content studio.

Goldwyn is coming off a seven-season starring turn on Shonda Rhimes’ ABC drama series Scandal, playing President Fitzgerald Grant.