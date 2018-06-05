Christine Baranski, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Jeff Daniels, Robert De Niro, Brandon Victor Dixon, Tina Fey, Billy Joel, John Leguizamo, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Patti LuPone and Kerry Washington are among the latest confirmed to present Tony Awards at this Sunday’s ceremony.

Also added to the still-growing list were Ming-Na Wen, Marissa Jaret Winokur and Amy Schumer, among others. They’ll join the previously announced line-up that includes Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom, Jr., Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells.

Others presenting or appearing at Sunday’s event will be Bernadette Peters, Melissa Benoist, Erich Bergen, Rachel Bloom, Rachel Brosnahan, Tituss Burgess, Christopher Jackson, Katharine McPhee, Matthew Morrison and Kelli O’Hara, with Tony Award Lifetime Achievement recipients Andrew Lloyd Webber and Chita Rivera also taking the stage.

The 72nd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will air live from Radio City Music Hall on CBS Sunday, 8-11 pm ET/delayed PT.