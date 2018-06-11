UPDATED with video. True to form, hosts Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban opened the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York with an original piano duet. As they played their grand pianos side-by-side (watch above), it seemed like a lovely duet and then it quickly turned into a jaunty tune that honored those who wouldn’t be winning tonight. In other words, the losers.

The two sang that they are perfectly suited to host tonight’s ceremony because “neither of us has won anything.” Groban, without missing a beat was very accepting saying, “It is what it is.”

They continued to say that 90 percent of the people attending the night will walk away empty handed tonight. In perfect, strolling harmong they continued to sing, “This is for the people who lose because both of us has been in your shoes…this is for the loser inside of you.”

They went on to cite iconic musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Dreamgirls, Into the Woods and Chicago that never won Best Musical.

What started off as a tongue-in-cheek number poking fun at losers turned into a number celebrating everyone in theater no matter if they win a Tony or not. They were quickly joined on stage by ensemble members from every nominated musical as they all gloriously sang, “Theater is filled with badasses — this one’s for you!”