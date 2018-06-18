The Night Manager and Rev star Tom Hollander is joining the cast of BBC One drama Baptiste, which starts filming this summer. Tchéky Karyo will star as investigator Julien Baptiste in the spinoff of crime-drama The Missing, whose writers Harry and Jack Williams are also behind Baptiste. The crime-drama is produced by Two Brothers Pictures for BBC One in association with all3media International who are handling international sales. Executive producers are Harry and Jack Williams and Christopher Aird for Two Brothers Pictures and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Producer is John Griffin.

AIF

Nora Twomey’s The Breadwinner, executive-produced by Angelina Jolie, scooped three prizes at major animation festival Annecy International Animation Festival in France. The film, about a young Afghan girl living in war-torn Kabul, scored the jury award and the audience award in the competition section, as well as the best original music for a feature film prize from the special awards. Best feature went to Denis Do’s Funan, about a Cambodian family separated during the bloody rule of the Khmer Rouge and featuring the voices of Berenice Bejo and Louis Garrel.

UK entrepreneur Aamar Aslam, founder of UK start-up Funding Invoice, is setting up film finance venture ARC LDN. The London-based company will provide cash-flowing services including pre-sales, commission agreements, post-production and international delivery. It says it is looking to invest $4M in its first year and has backing from private sources. Aslam launched Funding Invoice in 2015. Backed by private investors, the start-up allows independent business owners from any industry to borrow funds against invoices. Carey Fitzgerald, co-founder of UK sales outfit Starline Entertainment, and Rebecca Hawkes, managing director and CEO of film and TV post-production outfit Schedule 2, will both be advisors for ARC LDN.